Polish Defense Minister Refuses to Clarify Missile Incident in Parliament

Published May 26, 2023

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday that he won't give clarifications to the lower house of the Polish parliament about the incident with a suspected Russian missile.

Earlier in the day, the Sejm held a closed-door meeting of commissions on defense and special services. Blaszczak was supposed to provide lawmakers with information about Poland's security after a missile's wreckage was found near the northwestern Polish city of Bydgoszcz on April 27. The Polish opposition is seeking the resignation of the defense minister over the incident.

"The lawmakers of the Civic Platform party said they filed an application for my resignation before my clarifications. In this regard, I decided to inform the commission that I would not provide clarifications at the meeting," Blaszczak said on Twitter.

On April 27, the Polish authorities said that wreckage of an unidentified military object had been found near the northwestern Polish city of Bydgoszcz. The media reported later that it was a missile with inscriptions in Russian, fired as early as December 2022.

In May, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that he had also become aware of the incident in late April. Shortly after, Blaszczak said that the military had received the information about the fallen missile on December 16, but had informed neither him nor other government services. The Polish military command, in turn, said that they had reported the incident to the country's leadership.

