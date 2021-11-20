Polish Defense Minister Reports Continued Migrant Attempts to Storm Border During Night

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Migrants continued trying to storm the Belarusian-Polish border overnight Saturday, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

"There were attacks on the Polish border. Now, migrants use slightly different methods. Smaller groups of people try to force the border in multiple spots," Blaszczak told Polish radio station RMF FM, noting that the past night was "no different from previous days and nights."

Blaszczak opined that the actions of migrants were being masterminded by the Belarusian security forces.

Police of the Polish border region of Podlaska said that migrants threw rocks at officers and damaged two law enforcement vehicles.

"Yesterday, in the area of Starzyna, a group of migrants showered stones on police officers and soldiers," the police said on Twitter, adding that the attack resulted in no injured.

In the past few weeks, thousands of illegal migrants have crowded at the Polish border in Belarus aspiring to cross into the European Union. The Polish authorities stepped up border guard and deployed the military to thwart the attempts of migrants to enter the country. Warsaw has accused Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis, however, Belarus has denied the allegation and said that Poland forces migrants out of its territory.