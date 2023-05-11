Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday that the army failed to inform him of a possible missile approaching the country's airspace in December

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday that the army failed to inform him of a possible missile approaching the country's airspace in December.

On April 27, the Polish authorities said that the wreckage of an unidentified military object had been found near the northwestern Polish city of Bydgoszcz. The media reported later that it was a missile with inscriptions in Russian, fired as early as December 2022.

Some media outlets speculated that it might have been launched from a Polish training ground during exercises of air defense systems. However, Polish RMF FM reported on May 10, citing the examination results, that it was likely a Russian-manufactured Kh-55 subsonic air-launched cruise missile.

Blaszczak told reporters that on December 16, the Polish Air Operations Center received information from Ukraine that an object that could be a missile was approaching the Polish airspace. Cooperation was established between both the Ukrainian and the American military, and Polish and American jets were scrambled, he said, adding that the object was detected by Polish ground-based radar stations.

The minister pointed out that the actions of the Operational Commander of the Air Operations Center were correct, except for the fact that he failed to inform the government about the incident.

"The results of the investigation showed that the Operational Commander neglected his instructional duties and did not inform me about the object that appeared in the Polish airspace, nor did he inform the Government Security Center or other relevant services," Blaszczak said.

This is not the first time Poland accused Russia of launching missiles that fell on its territory. In November, two missiles fell on Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later clarified that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces working to intercept incoming Russian missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border at that time. US officials' preliminary assessment confirmed the missiles were fired from Ukraine.