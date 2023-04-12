MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Poland's ground forces will be the most powerful in Europe in two years if the ruling party Law and Justice wins the parliamentary elections in fall to complete already launched related processes, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday.

"We really want to receive a mandate to govern for another term to finish the processes we started. We will create the strongest ground forces in Europe. We are on the way to that. We need two more years, and then the Polish army will become the strongest land army in Europe," Blaszczak told Polish broadcaster Polskie Radio.

In March 2022, the Polish authorities announced that the country's military personnel would be increased up to 300,000 soldiers. Poland's current main arms suppliers are South Korea and the United States.