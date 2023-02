Polish Defense Minister Says Leopard 2 Tanks From Poland Already in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Leopard 2 tanks promised by Warsaw to Kiev are already in Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday.

"Today, Polish Leopards have already arrived in Ukraine," Blaszczak said.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported, citing a Polish official, that Poland intended to send the first 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine on Friday, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki making the relevant announcement during his visit to Kiev.