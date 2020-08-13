UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Defense Minister Says NATO Should Not Interfere In Situation In Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:50 AM

Polish Defense Minister Says NATO Should Not Interfere in Situation in Belarus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak expressed the belief on Thursday that NATO should not interfere in the situation in Belarus, which is currently swept by anti-governmental protests.

Speaking on the Polish Radio, the minister noted that Belarus could need "brotherly support" in the wake of the unrest, recalling that Polish and Lithuanian presidents have already expressed willingness to mediate Belarus' talks with the European Union.

"I do not think it would be a proper topic for the North Atlantic alliance," Blaszczak said, when asked whether NATO should interfere.

Related Topics

NATO European Union Alliance Belarus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 13 August 2020

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Emirati youth capable of making success: Hazza bin ..

9 hours ago

ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability ..

10 hours ago

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

10 hours ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.