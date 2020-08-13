Polish Defense Minister Says NATO Should Not Interfere in Situation in Belarus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak expressed the belief on Thursday that NATO should not interfere in the situation in Belarus, which is currently swept by anti-governmental protests.

Speaking on the Polish Radio, the minister noted that Belarus could need "brotherly support" in the wake of the unrest, recalling that Polish and Lithuanian presidents have already expressed willingness to mediate Belarus' talks with the European Union.

"I do not think it would be a proper topic for the North Atlantic alliance," Blaszczak said, when asked whether NATO should interfere.