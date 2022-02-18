Polish Defense Minister Says US Agreed to Sale of 250 Abrams Tanks to Poland

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The US Department of State has agreed to the sale of 250 tanks model M1A2 Abrams SEPv3 to Warsaw, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday.

"Very important news for the security of Poland. The (US) state department has agreed to the sale of 250 Abrams tanks in the latest version of the M1A2 SEPv3," Blaszczak tweeted.