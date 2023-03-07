Polish Defense Ministry Dismisses Earlier Report of Its Head on Patriot Supplies to Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The Polish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the Patriot air defense systems are yet to arrive in Ukraine after the head of the ministry, Mariusz Blaszczak, said the opposite.

Earlier in the day, Blaszczak said in an interview with Spanish newspaper La Razon that, thanks to Poland's efforts, the first Patriot air defense systems had already been delivered to Ukraine.

"The intention of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak was to emphasize that thanks to the efforts of Poland, the decision was made to transfer the Patriot systems," the ministry told Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

The ministry believes that a mistake was made during the translation, the report added.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution and further escalate the conflict, risking full-scale NATO involvement in the fighting.