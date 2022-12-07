UrduPoint.com

Polish Defense Ministry Intends To Involve 200,000 People In 2023 Military Drills

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The Polish Ministry of National Defence intends to attract up to 200,000 people to military exercises in 2023, including soldiers of territorial defense troops and active reserve, according to the ministry's draft resolution published Tuesday.

The ministry also expects 17,128 people to enlist in professional military service next year, the document read.

Currently, military service in Poland is regulated by the Homeland Defence Act, adopted in March, which divides military service into active and passive.

Active service consists of basic military service, territorial military service and service in the active reserve.

As of the fall, the Polish armed forces' strength increased to 160,000 professional soldiers, compared to the beginning of the year, when the army had about 111,500 military personnel and 32,000 servicemen in the territorial defense force.

The national defense act provides for Polish military personnel to increase to 250,000 professional soldiers and 50,000 territorial defense troops.

