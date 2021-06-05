UrduPoint.com
Polish Defense Ministry Refutes Reports On Russian Warship's Trespassing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 07:43 PM

Polish Defense Ministry Refutes Reports on Russian Warship's Trespassing

The Polish Ministry of National Defence on Saturday rebutted the veracity of reports on the violation of the country's maritime border by a Russian navy ship

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) The Polish Ministry of National Defence on Saturday rebutted the veracity of reports on the violation of the country's maritime border by a Russian navy ship.

Polish news portal Onet has reported that the Russian corvette Stoikiy allegedly entered Polish territorial waters overnight Saturday about 5 kilometers (3.

1 miles) from the Baltic Sea town of Hel.

"Fake news! The statements about the violation of Polish maritime borders based on data from a commercial navigation system are untrue. Our surveillance systems do not confirm such an incident," the ministry tweeted.

As reported by Onet,Hel is located not far from the Gdynia port-city where about 40 ships from 18 NATO countries are currently anchored to take part in the Baltops naval drills.

