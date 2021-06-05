The Polish Ministry of National Defence on Saturday rebutted the veracity of reports on the violation of the country's maritime border by a Russian navy ship

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) The Polish Ministry of National Defence on Saturday rebutted the veracity of reports on the violation of the country's maritime border by a Russian navy ship.

Polish news portal Onet has reported that the Russian corvette Stoikiy allegedly entered Polish territorial waters overnight Saturday about 5 kilometers (3.

1 miles) from the Baltic Sea town of Hel.

"Fake news! The statements about the violation of Polish maritime borders based on data from a commercial navigation system are untrue. Our surveillance systems do not confirm such an incident," the ministry tweeted.

As reported by Onet,Hel is located not far from the Gdynia port-city where about 40 ships from 18 NATO countries are currently anchored to take part in the Baltops naval drills.