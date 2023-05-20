UrduPoint.com

Polish Defense Ministry Says Italian Destroyer Arrives To Provide Airspace Security

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Polish Defense Ministry Says Italian Destroyer Arrives to Provide Airspace Security

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) An Italian missile destroyer has arrived to the shores of Poland to strengthen the country's air and missile defenses along the coast, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Saturday.

"An allied Italian missile destroyer has come to Poland," Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

The destroyer is equipped with powerful anti-aircraft and anti-missile weapons that will strengthen the defense of the Polish coastline and Poland's critical infrastructure, the minister added.

On April 27, the Polish authorities reported finding the fragments of an unidentified aerial military object about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the city of Bydgoszcz.

It later turned out that the incident occurred in December 2022, but the Polish military did not know about it until April. Polish radio station RMF FM reported that the fragments were parts of an air-to-surface missile, with inscriptions in Russian, which was probably a target launched by the Polish servicemen during military drills, adding later that it was a strategic air cruise missile X-55 produced in Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Bydgoszcz Poland April December From

Recent Stories

Emirates Publishers Association showcases Emirati ..

Emirates Publishers Association showcases Emirati masterpieces at Al Madina Book ..

14 seconds ago
 The Rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Opportun ..

The Rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Opportunities for Small Businesses in ..

22 minutes ago
 Three soldiers martyred in attack on post in Zargh ..

Three soldiers martyred in attack on post in Zarghoon, Balochistan

51 minutes ago
 Govt constitutes Justice Isa-led commission to pro ..

Govt constitutes Justice Isa-led commission to problem audio leaks

1 hour ago
 Wildfire ravages woodlands in western Spain

Wildfire ravages woodlands in western Spain

1 hour ago
 MoEI drives strategic partnerships in clean energy ..

MoEI drives strategic partnerships in clean energy with German and Dutch energy ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.