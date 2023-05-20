Polish Defense Ministry Says Italian Destroyer Arrives to Provide Airspace Security

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) An Italian missile destroyer has arrived to the shores of Poland to strengthen the country's air and missile defenses along the coast, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Saturday.

"An allied Italian missile destroyer has come to Poland," Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

The destroyer is equipped with powerful anti-aircraft and anti-missile weapons that will strengthen the defense of the Polish coastline and Poland's critical infrastructure, the minister added.

On April 27, the Polish authorities reported finding the fragments of an unidentified aerial military object about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the city of Bydgoszcz.

It later turned out that the incident occurred in December 2022, but the Polish military did not know about it until April. Polish radio station RMF FM reported that the fragments were parts of an air-to-surface missile, with inscriptions in Russian, which was probably a target launched by the Polish servicemen during military drills, adding later that it was a strategic air cruise missile X-55 produced in Russia.