Polish Defense Ministry Says Migrants Exploit Children For Assaults At Border With Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The Polish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that migrants camped on the Belarusian side of the border with Poland employ children in their attacks.

Earlier in the day, the Polish border guard said that a female officer was hit "by foreigners" with a rock at the Belarusian-Polish border.

"Migrants use children for attacks," the ministry tweeted, with video showing a child throwing an object toward the fence at the border.

On November 8, a group of about 2,000 refugees mostly consisting of Iraqi Kurds headed to the border with Poland from the Belarusian side. The crowd, including many women and children, camped not far from the Bruzgi checkpoint in the Grodno region. Poland is not allowing them across, and the migrants have attempted to overcome the border fence in hope of crossing into the European Union.

