WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The Polish Defense Ministry said Tuesday that three Russian warplanes, which were detected near the Polish border on February 13, did not violate any country's airspace and were escorted by Dutch F-35 fighters.

"Dutch F-35s stationed at the 22nd tactical airbase in (the Polish town of) Malbork were scrambled on Monday (February 13) to identify and intercept three Russian aircraft that were operating near Polish airspace," the ministry said in a statement to Telewizja Polska.

The ministry added that the jets flew over international waters without violating the airspace of any country.

"The operation was conducted as part of the NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission, which oversees the alliance's eastern flank," the ministry added.

According to the Dutch Defense Ministry, the jets in question were a Russian IL-20M, escorted by two Su-27s.

Dutch F-35 fighters reportedly began their first training flights in Poland as part of the NATO mission in January.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that Russian aircraft flights are conducted in strict compliance with international rules governing airspace use over neutral waters, without crossing air routes or dangerously approaching foreign aircraft.