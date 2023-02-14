UrduPoint.com

Polish Defense Ministry Says Russian Jets Did Not Violate Any State's Airspace On Feb 13

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Polish Defense Ministry Says Russian Jets Did Not Violate Any State's Airspace on Feb 13

The Polish Defense Ministry said Tuesday that three Russian warplanes, which were detected near the Polish border on February 13, did not violate any country's airspace and were escorted by Dutch F-35 fighters

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The Polish Defense Ministry said Tuesday that three Russian warplanes, which were detected near the Polish border on February 13, did not violate any country's airspace and were escorted by Dutch F-35 fighters.

"Dutch F-35s stationed at the 22nd tactical airbase in (the Polish town of) Malbork were scrambled on Monday (February 13) to identify and intercept three Russian aircraft that were operating near Polish airspace," the ministry said in a statement to Telewizja Polska.

The ministry added that the jets flew over international waters without violating the airspace of any country.

"The operation was conducted as part of the NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission, which oversees the alliance's eastern flank," the ministry added.

According to the Dutch Defense Ministry, the jets in question were a Russian IL-20M, escorted by two Su-27s.

Dutch F-35 fighters reportedly began their first training flights in Poland as part of the NATO mission in January.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that Russian aircraft flights are conducted in strict compliance with international rules governing airspace use over neutral waters, without crossing air routes or dangerously approaching foreign aircraft.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Alliance Poland January February Border

Recent Stories

Govt approves summary to reduce prices of 20 medic ..

Govt approves summary to reduce prices of 20 medicines: Minister for National He ..

24 seconds ago
 Bank of AJK provides over Rs146 million under Spec ..

Bank of AJK provides over Rs146 million under Special Scheme 'Personal Loan' to ..

2 minutes ago
 Human Rights Watch Says US Policy on Autonomous We ..

Human Rights Watch Says US Policy on Autonomous Weapons 'Recipe for Disaster'

24 minutes ago
 Trump Weighs Use of Firing Squad, Guillotine Execu ..

Trump Weighs Use of Firing Squad, Guillotine Executions in Midst of 2024 Run - R ..

24 minutes ago
 Pentagon Admits Possibility of Bakhmut Falling, Sa ..

Pentagon Admits Possibility of Bakhmut Falling, Says Will not Have Strategic Imp ..

24 minutes ago
 Russian Budget to Get Extra $8.1Bln in 2023 From O ..

Russian Budget to Get Extra $8.1Bln in 2023 From Oil Taxation Changes - Finance ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.