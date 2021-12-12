UrduPoint.com

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Believes Minsk Will Use Migrants As Anti-EU Weapon Again

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski told the Australian Financial Review that Belarus would return once again to using migrants as a weapon against Europe and other countries.

"Belarus is using migrants as a tool to threaten Europe, to destabilise Europe. This will definitely be used again, in many places in the world," Jablonski in an interview published on Sunday.

According to the deputy foreign minister, the new sanctions imposed on Belarus by the European Union had stopped Lukashenko from using the migration crisis as a weapon for now, however, that does not mean that he will not return to doing so once again in the future.

Jablonski notes that Lukashenko seeks to return to this presumably at the start of 2022 and illegal migrants will be used as a weapon in many parts of the world, not just Europe.

Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have been facing a migration crisis with an increase in the number of illegal migrants crossing from neighboring Belarus. They accuse Minsk of orchestrating the crisis in retaliation for sanctions imposed by the European Union, however, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly rejected Western claims.

Thousands of migrants have gathered at Belarus' borders with Poland and other neighboring EU countries since early summer. Since the start of the year, the Polish border guard has recorded around 40,000 attempts of illegal border crossing by migrants. Poland enhanced its border controls, mobilized extra military and began the construction of border fences.

