UrduPoint.com

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Dismissed In Move Threatening Ruling Coalition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Dismissed in Move Threatening Ruling Coalition

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Polish President Andrzej Duda has dismissed Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin, in a move which might cause the ruling coalition to fall apart, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The decision to fire the deputy prime minister was made at Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's request.

After the announcement, the Polish right-wing party Agreement party, led by Gowin, left the ruling coalition.

The official reason behind the move was disagreements over the economic development program. Gowin, in particular, opposed tax cuts.

Gowin told reporters that his departure would entail the collapse of the ruling coalition. With Gowin's party out of the alliance, Poland's ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) is losing a majority in parliament.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Parliament Alliance Poland Agreement

Recent Stories

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independ ..

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity ..

Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity across its network as travel r ..

1 hour ago
 48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 UAE underscores commitment to protecting global an ..

UAE underscores commitment to protecting global and regional maritime security

1 hour ago
 Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run g ..

Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run gold mine

1 hour ago
 Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.