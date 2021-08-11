Polish Deputy Prime Minister Dismissed in Move Threatening Ruling Coalition

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Polish President Andrzej Duda has dismissed Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin, in a move which might cause the ruling coalition to fall apart, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The decision to fire the deputy prime minister was made at Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's request.

After the announcement, the Polish right-wing party Agreement party, led by Gowin, left the ruling coalition.

The official reason behind the move was disagreements over the economic development program. Gowin, in particular, opposed tax cuts.

Gowin told reporters that his departure would entail the collapse of the ruling coalition. With Gowin's party out of the alliance, Poland's ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) is losing a majority in parliament.