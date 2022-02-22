Polish Deputy Prime Minister Kaczynski Vows Personal Sanctions Against Putin

Polish Deputy Prime Minister for security issues Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is also the head of the ruling Law and Justice party, believes that sanctions should be imposed personally on Russian President Vladimir Putin

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Polish Deputy Prime Minister for security issues Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is also the head of the ruling Law and Justice party, believes that sanctions should be imposed personally on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Answering a question about what kind of sanctions he would like to see against Russia, Kaczynski called the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 projects, as well as "financial sanctions by way of disconnecting from the settlement system."

"And this is a series of personal sanctions. In my opinion, they should include Putin himself," he said.

"All this, plus the refusal of sporting events that are planned this year in Russia, and a number of other actions that will create problems for Russia, very serious problems, and on the other hand, will also show the Russian society that it is impossible to act this way," Kaczynski said.