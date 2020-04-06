Polish Deputy Prime Minister Resigns Due to Disagreements Over Presidential Election

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Polish Deputy Prime Minister Yaroslav Govin announced on Monday his resignation due to disagreements with the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party over the presidential election schedule.

In a bid to ensure that the May 10 election is not hindered by the COVID-19 outbreak, the members of the PiS party, led by former Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, submitted to parliament a bill envisaging absentee voting. Govin has proposed postponing the election for two years.

"I am resigning," Govin told reporters in the parliament building, adding that he would remain a lawmaker and work on rescheduling the election.

According to Govin, the PiS will lose the majority in parliament without the 18 lawmakers representing his Agreement party.

Meanwhile, the lower house of parliament declined the PiS's proposal to hold absentee voting, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

Poland has so far confirmed 4,201 COVID-19 cases and 98 fatalities from coronavirus-related complications.