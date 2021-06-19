Polish Deputy Prime Minister Says Recent Cyberattack Launched From Russia

The recent cyberattack against Poland was carried out from Russian territory, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the Polish deputy prime minister and the Law and Justice party chairman, said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The recent cyberattack against Poland was carried out from Russian territory, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the Polish deputy prime minister and the Law and Justice party chairman, said on Friday.

On June 9, Polish chancellery chief Michal Dworczyk said that his email and social networks had been hacked. At the same time, he added that no secret information was stolen. The country later said that the cyberattack was large-scale.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened a closed-door parliamentary session.

"The analysis of our special services and our allies' special services allows us to make an unambiguous conclusion that the cyberattack was conducted from the territory of the Russian Federation. Its scale and scope are wide," Kaczynski said in the statement.

The attack was aimed at "the most important Polish officials, ministers, deputies of different political associations," the deputy prime minister added.