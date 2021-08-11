UrduPoint.com

Polish Deputy Prime Minister's Party Leaves Ruling Alliance After His Expulsion From Gov't

Wed 11th August 2021

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Polish right-wing party Agreement, headed by former Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin, has left the ruling coalition after the dismissal of its leader from the government, party spokesman Jan Strzezek said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki requested President Andrzej Duda to dismiss Gowin, who also served as Minister of Development, Labor, and Technology, from the cabinet. Gowin criticized certain provisions of the state program called the Polish deal, aimed to boost the pandemic-hit economy.

"By the decision of the central council, Jaroslaw Gowin's Agreement leaves the United Right [Poland's conservative political alliance]," Strzezek tweeted.

The lawmakers from Gowin's party will abandon the parliamentary faction of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), which is the largest party in the United Right, and form a separate parliamentary group, the spokesman added.

With Gowin's party out of the alliance, PiS loses its parliamentary majority. 

