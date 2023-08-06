Open Menu

Polish Diplomat Claims Wagner Group Tried To Invade From Belarus

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2023 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski has claimed that the Wagner Group has already attempted to enter the Polish territory from Belarus.

Speaking to CNN on Friday, the Polish diplomat said the threat coming from the private military company "is very real" and added that Poland will be sending more troops to the Belarusian border.

"We are expecting more attempts on attacks on our border, perhaps more attempts on also violating our airspace," Jablonski was quoted as saying.

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski warned last week that his country was ready to work together with Lithuania and Latvia to "fully isolate" Belarus, which also borders Russia and Ukraine, in the event of a provocation.

The Wagner group moved to Belarus after a failed coup in Russia in June. The Belarusian authorities said the company would help train their armed forces but denied that Wagner fighters were planning an incursion into Poland.

