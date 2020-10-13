Polish divers neutralise huge WWII bomb

(@FahadShabbir)

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Polish military divers on Tuesday defused a massive World War II bomb discovered at the bottom of a channel near the Baltic Sea, the navy said.

No one was harmed and nothing was damaged during the delicate operation to neutralise the five-tonne device -- nicknamed "Tallboy" and also known as an "earthquake bomb" -- even though there was an explosion.

The navy had earlier said it had ruled out the traditional option of a controlled explosion for fear of destroying a bridge some 500 metres away.

The bomb was discovered last year embedded at a depth of 12 metres (39 feet) during dredging close to the port city of Swinoujscie in the far northwest of Poland.

The device, which was dropped by the Royal Air Force in an attack on a Nazi warship in 1945, "can be considered neutralised," Grzegorz Lewandowski, spokesman for the Polish navy's 8th Coastal Defence Flotilla based in Swinoujscie, said in a statement.

More than six metres long, the bomb had 2.4 tonnes of explosives -- equivalent to around 3.6 tons of TNT.