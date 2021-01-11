UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Entrepreneurs File Lawsuits Against Authorities Over COVID Lockdown - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Polish Entrepreneurs File Lawsuits Against Authorities Over COVID Lockdown - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Polish entrepreneurs affected by coronavirus-related restrictions have filed collective action lawsuits against the country's authorities, the national DGP newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, representatives of the tourism industry, as well as owners of gyms, nightclubs and other entertainment facilities are demanding compensation from the Ministry of State Treasury.

A collective lawsuit by 45 representatives of tourism businesses has already been filed with a Warsaw district court and a separate one on behalf of 15 owners of nightclubs and discos will be filed later this week, the newspaper reported, citing lawyer Agata Plichta-Trzonkowska.

Among others seeking compensation from the authorities for damage and loss of profits over the restrictions are owners of hotels and shopping centers, as well as representatives of the transport industry.

On December 28, Poland introduced a nationwide quarantine, which is set to be in force until January 17. Under the new restrictions, only grocery stores and pharmacies are allowed to work.

Related Topics

Warsaw Poland January December From Industry Court

Recent Stories

Group of parliamentarians raises voice against und ..

4 minutes ago

SBP Governor says efforts to bring IMF's fiscal s ..

13 minutes ago

Increasing cost hitting construction package: Mian ..

21 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 80,683 people against COVID-19 in l ..

37 minutes ago

Palestine Registers Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Aga ..

25 minutes ago

Double blind murder case solved, criminal held in ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.