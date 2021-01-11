Polish Entrepreneurs File Lawsuits Against Authorities Over COVID Lockdown - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Polish entrepreneurs affected by coronavirus-related restrictions have filed collective action lawsuits against the country's authorities, the national DGP newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, representatives of the tourism industry, as well as owners of gyms, nightclubs and other entertainment facilities are demanding compensation from the Ministry of State Treasury.

A collective lawsuit by 45 representatives of tourism businesses has already been filed with a Warsaw district court and a separate one on behalf of 15 owners of nightclubs and discos will be filed later this week, the newspaper reported, citing lawyer Agata Plichta-Trzonkowska.

Among others seeking compensation from the authorities for damage and loss of profits over the restrictions are owners of hotels and shopping centers, as well as representatives of the transport industry.

On December 28, Poland introduced a nationwide quarantine, which is set to be in force until January 17. Under the new restrictions, only grocery stores and pharmacies are allowed to work.