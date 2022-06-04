UrduPoint.com

Polish Ex-President Walesa Says EU Should Dissolve, Reunite Without Poland, Hungary

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Polish Ex-President Walesa Says EU Should Dissolve, Reunite Without Poland, Hungary

Former Polish President Lech Walesa said on Saturday that the European Union should dissolve and reestablish a new equivalent institution without Hungary and Poland, instead of compromising on key initiatives

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Former Polish President Lech Walesa said on Saturday that the European Union should dissolve and reestablish a new equivalent institution without Hungary and Poland, instead of compromising on key initiatives.

"If the European Commission greenlights Poland's post-COVID National Recovery Plan (KPO), that will be its defeat. The EU, instead of compromising with Poland, should dissolve and create a new community the next moment involving Germany and France, but excluding Poland and Hungary," Walesa told the Polish media outlet Interia.

On Wednesday, the European Commission approved the post-COVID recovery plan for Poland, allocating over 35 billion Euros ($37.5 billion) for this purpose. The decision was possibly influenced by Warsaw's assistance to Ukraine despite previous concerns voiced by Brussels over Poland's compliance with the rule of law principle, according to media reports.

In December 2020, EU member states agreed on a long-term financial plan and a fund for the recovery of the European economy that suffered significantly from the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2020, EU leaders agreed on an 800 billion euro emergency aid package to finance the recovery. The package provided an opportunity for issuing concessional loans and subsidies to the countries of the union.

The decision to link the allocation of funds with the issue of the rule of law was made despite objections from Poland and Hungary, which are often criticized by western European countries for non-compliance with its principles.

Related Topics

Ukraine France European Union Germany Brussels Warsaw Poland Hungary Euro July December 2020 Media From Billion

Recent Stories

LCCI for efforts to lift Pak-Malaysia mutual trade ..

LCCI for efforts to lift Pak-Malaysia mutual trade

4 seconds ago
 39 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

39 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

6 seconds ago
 WASA launches pilot project for 24-hour potable wa ..

WASA launches pilot project for 24-hour potable water

57 seconds ago
 District Admin sets up sales points to ensure avai ..

District Admin sets up sales points to ensure availability of subsidized flour

59 seconds ago
 Search operation launched in Lalkurti area

Search operation launched in Lalkurti area

1 minute ago
 'Mobile Journalism' training workshop concludes at ..

'Mobile Journalism' training workshop concludes at Lahore Press Club

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.