Polish Far-Right Activists Set Fire To German Flag At Independence Day Rally In Warsaw

Thu 11th November 2021

Polish far-right activists participating in an annual Independence Day march in Warsaw have burned the German flag, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

The demonstration started earlier in the day and comes as Poland is facing an unprecedented influx of migrants along its border with Belarus.

One of the demonstrators has brought the German flag and set fire to it, saying "for killing six million of us (Poles during the Second World War), the boorish flag must be burned."

Addressing the participants before the demonstration started, Robert Bakiewicz, the head of the association that organized the march, said that Poland is being attacked not only from the East but also from the West, claiming that Germany uses EU to deprive Poland of its sovereignty.

