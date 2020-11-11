UrduPoint.com
Polish Far-right Followers Defy Covid-19 Warnings

Thousands of Polish far-right supporters marched and drove through the centre of Warsaw on Wednesday to mark Independence Day

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Thousands of Polish far-right supporters marched and drove through the centre of Warsaw on Wednesday to mark Independence Day.

Cars and motorbikes decorated with Polish flags could be seen at the event, along with crowds of protesters who ignored police warnings to disperse in order to avoid the risk of Covid-19 infection.

"God, honour and homeland!" chanted the participants, many of whom did not wear masks.

They lit red flares and set off firecrackers.

Police reported at least one incident in which officers were attacked by "groups of hooligans".

"Coercive measures are being used to restore legal order," Warsaw Police said on Twitter.

The city's liberal mayor Rafal Trzaskowski had banned this year's march because of the pandemic and the government urged people not to take part.

November 11 is celebrated as a public holiday in Poland to mark the restoration of Polish independence in 1918 after the First World War.

