UrduPoint.com

Polish Farmers Block Roads Across Country To Protest Agricultural Policies - Union

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Polish Farmers Block Roads Across Country to Protest Agricultural Policies - Union

Polish farmers are blocking roads in 50 locations across the county to protest the government's lack of support for Poland's agricultural industry, farmers union Agrounia said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Polish farmers are blocking roads in 50 locations across the county to protest the government's lack of support for Poland's agricultural industry, farmers union Agrounia said on Wednesday.

The protest started at about 8:00 GMT in the Greater Poland, Pomeranian, West Pomeranian, Lesser Poland and Lodz regions.

"We are on the road in 50 places.

We are blockading because we are saving Polish food production. We are talking about what is important to everyone," Agrounia said in a statement, adding that "today, we need a lifeline for the Polish agriculture, while our government disparages us."

According to Agrounia head Michal Kolodziejczak, the farmers are protesting against high fertilizer and electricity prices as well as uncontrolled food imports. Kolodziejczak said that if this protest fails, the farmers will protest in Warsaw on February 23.

Related Topics

Protest Electricity Agriculture Road Warsaw Poland February Government Industry

Recent Stories

The United States Has Donated Over 50 Million COVI ..

The United States Has Donated Over 50 Million COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

42 seconds ago
 PM Imran says Zardari is out with his cheque book ..

PM Imran says Zardari is out with his cheque book to buy people

6 minutes ago
 Bajao.pk “NayiAwaaz”, launches biggest Online ..

Bajao.pk “NayiAwaaz”, launches biggest Online Music Competition

12 minutes ago
 Sehat cards to introduce new culture of free, equa ..

Sehat cards to introduce new culture of free, equal treatment to all and sundry: ..

5 minutes ago
 Russians begin defence of Olympic hockey crown wit ..

Russians begin defence of Olympic hockey crown with shaky win

5 minutes ago
 Malaysia's Johor state election set for March 12

Malaysia's Johor state election set for March 12

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>