Polish Farmers Block Roads Across Country to Protest Agricultural Policies - Union

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Polish farmers are blocking roads in 50 locations across the county to protest the government's lack of support for Poland's agricultural industry, farmers union Agrounia said on Wednesday.

The protest started at about 8:00 GMT in the Greater Poland, Pomeranian, West Pomeranian, Lesser Poland and Lodz regions.

"We are on the road in 50 places.

We are blockading because we are saving Polish food production. We are talking about what is important to everyone," Agrounia said in a statement, adding that "today, we need a lifeline for the Polish agriculture, while our government disparages us."

According to Agrounia head Michal Kolodziejczak, the farmers are protesting against high fertilizer and electricity prices as well as uncontrolled food imports. Kolodziejczak said that if this protest fails, the farmers will protest in Warsaw on February 23.