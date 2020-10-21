UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Farmers Block Roads In Protest Against New Animal Welfare Law - Trade Union

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:40 PM

Polish Farmers Block Roads in Protest Against New Animal Welfare Law - Trade Union

Polish farmers are blocking roads across the country to protest the newly-adopted law on animal welfare, Agrounia, a trade union, said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Polish farmers are blocking roads across the country to protest the newly-adopted law on animal welfare, Agrounia, a trade union, said on Wednesday.

The law, adopted by the country's parliament, envisages a ban on fur farming and restrictions on the ritual slaughter of animals.

The farmers believe those changes will will hit Polish producers of fur and meat.

"[Farmers in] Podkarpackie Voivodeship started first. Several roads in the province are already blocked. Farmers do not forgive. The determination is high," the trade union said in a statement and also shared a photo of one of the blocked roads.

The farmers have been blocking roads with tractors. Meanwhile, Agrounia has published a list of over 100 roads across Poland that farmers intend to block.

Related Topics

Protest Parliament Poland

Recent Stories

US to Provide Israel With COVID-19 Vaccine - Israe ..

1 minute ago

Afghan Security Sources Say 47 Killed After Taliba ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian Press Union Condemns Arson Attack at Reg ..

1 minute ago

EU agrees to farm reform with tough new environmen ..

8 minutes ago

At least 15 Afghan people were killed in stampede ..

43 minutes ago

Four killed, 14 injured in blast at Maskan Chowran ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.