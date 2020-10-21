Polish Farmers Block Roads in Protest Against New Animal Welfare Law - Trade Union

Polish farmers are blocking roads across the country to protest the newly-adopted law on animal welfare, Agrounia, a trade union, said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Polish farmers are blocking roads across the country to protest the newly-adopted law on animal welfare, Agrounia, a trade union, said on Wednesday.

The law, adopted by the country's parliament, envisages a ban on fur farming and restrictions on the ritual slaughter of animals.

The farmers believe those changes will will hit Polish producers of fur and meat.

"[Farmers in] Podkarpackie Voivodeship started first. Several roads in the province are already blocked. Farmers do not forgive. The determination is high," the trade union said in a statement and also shared a photo of one of the blocked roads.

The farmers have been blocking roads with tractors. Meanwhile, Agrounia has published a list of over 100 roads across Poland that farmers intend to block.