Polish Farmers Protest Ukraine Imports As Govt Weighs New Bans
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Dorohusk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Polish farmers on Friday staged blockades at border checkpoints with Ukraine to protest competition from its neighbour as Warsaw hinted it could impose new import bans on Ukrainian agricultural products.
Farmers protested at over 250 locations across Poland, blocking highways and snarling traffic with columns of slow-moving tractors converging on major cities.
"We have no other choice," Marcin Wilgos, an organiser of the protest in Dorohusk at the border with Ukraine, told AFP next to a banner calling on the European Union to ban Ukrainian grain and sugar.
The protests come shortly after Polish truckers staged a two-month blockade of major border crossings to demand the reintroduction of restrictions to enter the EU for their Ukrainian competitors.
The hauliers have suspended the blockade until March but warned that they would return to the border if their demands were not met.
Poland has been among Ukraine's staunchest supporters during Russia's nearly two-year invasion, but frictions over grain import restrictions introduced by Poland and four other EU countries in June have further strained ties between the allies.
Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski told state radio on Friday that "complete" bans on imports could be imposed on other groups of products as well.
"It may be needed for sugar, if the influx is too large. It may be needed for poultry," Siekierski said, adding that the government intended to raise the issue in talks with Kyiv.
Asked about the protests, Siekierski said the farmers had "legitimate expectations and demands" to limit imports from Ukraine, which farmers say are unfairly driving down prices.
Siekierski also said he planned to meet with protest organisers later Friday before hosting them at the ministry next week.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From World
-
Ivory Coast's Haller eyes AFCON glory after cancer battle, Bundesliga agony9 minutes ago
-
Capuozzo, Varney start for Italy against Ireland10 minutes ago
-
Prince Harry settles UK hacking lawsuit against Mirror tabloid10 minutes ago
-
Star Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 881 hour ago
-
Law and politics hamper UK museum artefacts returns1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Australia v West Indies 1st T20 scores1 hour ago
-
Colombia and FARC dissident group announce peace talks1 hour ago
-
Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Beijing decorated on Chinese New Year, Spring Festival4 hours ago
-
Japan star conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 884 hours ago