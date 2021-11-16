Polish Female Border Guard Injured After Stone Hits Her - Warsaw

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) A polish female border guard got injured on Tuesday after a stone hit her, the border service said.

"An employee of the border guard service from Kuznica was injured during today's attack by foreigners on the Polish border. She was hit with a stone, the employee was taken to a hospital, and she will receive medical assistance," the service tweeted.