Polish Feminists, Greenpeace Activists Protest in Warsaw Ahead of European Summit

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Activists of the Greenpeace movement and Polish feminist organization Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) on Wednesday organized a protest near the prime minister's office in Warsaw ahead of the upcoming European Council summit in Brussels, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The activists seek to draw public attention to the Polish government's stance against the EU climate targets. Last month, the EU legislature held a plenary session as part of preparations for the summit, which is set to make a final decision on the 1.1 trillion euro ($1.3 trillion) budget for 2021-2027. Hungary and Poland, however, vetoed the bloc's financial framework, which could result in freezing Europe's CO2 emission reduction goals.

"We disagree with the veto of the EU climate policy. We demand that the decisions taken by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during the upcoming summit of the European Council ensure our safe and fair future," Strajk Kobiet, which had recently been also rallying against stricter abortion laws in the country, said in a statement.

The activists marched through the Ujazdow Avenue, blocking traffic, after which they proceeded to the Plac Zbawiciela (Savior Square), where the law enforcement officers blocked their movement with police vehicles.

Additional security forces were deployed to the prime minister's office. So far, there was no police intervention reported.

The two-day European Council summit will start on Thursday. The EU countries will meet in Brussels to discuss a slew of issues including further steps in tackling COVID-19, climate change, security and external relations. The bloc also plans to agree on a new EU emissions reduction target for 2030.