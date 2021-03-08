UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Feminists Hold Protest In Warsaw Against Tightening Of Abortion Rules

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:53 PM

Polish Feminists Hold Protest in Warsaw Against Tightening of Abortion Rules

Polish feminist organization Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) has organized a protest in downtown Warsaw against the tightening of abortion rules, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Polish feminist organization Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) has organized a protest in downtown Warsaw against the tightening of abortion rules, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

Several thousand protesters have gathered at a square in front of Warsaw's central railway station.

The demonstrators have blocked traffic in the city's major roads, Jerusalem Avenue and John Paul II Avenue.

The protesters are chanting "Have Right to Protest" and "Warsaw is Ours."

Strajk Kobiet's activists are collecting signatures under the draft of a new bill designed to secure women's right to abortion. The bill stipulates that pregnancy could be terminated during the first 12 weeks, and under some circumstances even later.

The rally is held illegally since mass gatherings are currently prohibited in Poland under the coronavirus-related restrictions.

The police do not detain the protesters but have warned them that the rally was illegal and their actions were violating the anti-coronavirus rules.

The rallies were ignited by the Polish constitutional court's decision last October that abortion due to fetal defects was unconstitutional. On January 27, the court confirmed its ruling. After the decision goes into effect, women in Poland will be able to legally terminate pregnancy only in the case of rape or a threat to their health.

Related Topics

Protest Police Traffic Jerusalem Warsaw Poland January October Women Court

Recent Stories

Ambassador Sajid Bilal presents credentials to Pre ..

14 seconds ago

18 marriage halls sealed over Marriage Act , SOPs ..

15 seconds ago

Biden Establishes White House Gender Policy Counci ..

17 seconds ago

Cycling: Paris-Nice results

20 seconds ago

Revolutionary steps afoot to modernize Livestock S ..

12 minutes ago

UN Achieves Gender Parity in Senior Posts for Firs ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.