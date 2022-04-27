Polish Firms to Take Legal Action to Receive Compensation From Gazprom - Duda

Polish firms will take legal actions to receive compensation from Russia's Gazprom for halting gas supplies, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday

"Of course, Polish firms that have contracts with Russia for gas supplies, which are de facto currently thwarted by Russia, and their terms, as we see, are completely violated, will take appropriate legal steps," Duda said during his meeting with Czech President Milos Zeman, adding that he believes that companies will receive compensation from Gazprom.