Polish Flag Carrier to Avoid Belarusian Airspace After Jet Grounding

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Polish flag carrier LOT will not fly in the Belarusian space and will cancels flights to Minsk after a Ryanair passenger jet was forced down in the Belarusian capital, state news agency PAP said Tuesday.

It has changed the route of Tuesday's flight from Warsaw to Moscow, which would normally pass above Belarus. Tickets for Minsk flights were still available on the LOT website at the time of writing.

This comes less than a day after EU leaders called on all EU-based carriers to avoid overflight of Belarus and recommended banning Belarusian airlines from flying over the European air space and landing at EU airports.

Belarus drew EU criticism after purportedly forcing an airliner with over 100 passengers to land in Minsk on the way from Greece to Lithuania. A Belarusian journalist was detained after disembarking. He faces up to 15 years in prison on several charges, including for organizing illegal protests.

Belarus argues that the plane landed because of a bomb scare. The transport ministry said that transcript of the conversation between pilots and the air traffic control shows there was no pressure on the jet to land.