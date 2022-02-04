UrduPoint.com

Polish Foreign Minister Accuses Belarus Of Using Human Beings As Weapons

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 12:04 AM

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on Thursday refused to speculate on whether Belarus arranged the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border by itself and called the use of human beings as a weapon "deplorable."

"As far as Belarus is concerned, it is deplorable to use human beings as a weapon in a political game. It is exactly what we are seeing at the Polish-Belarusian border," Rau, who is currently the Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), said at the Helsinki Commission hearing.

Rau refused to speculate on whether the crisis "has been arranged by the Belarusian authorities on their own or somebody has helped them to orchestrate this international endeavor.

Last year, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland accused Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis, as thousands of illegal migrants mostly from the middle East and Africa tried to make it to the European Union through Belarus. At the time, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the country could no longer contain migrants, as it was under severe pressure from the West. In order to prevent migration, a number of European countries, including Estonia and Poland, constructed barbed wire fences along the Belarusian border.

