Polish Foreign Minister Believes EU Most Likely To Discuss Sanctions On Belarus
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 03:38 PM
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The European Union is certain to consider sanctions against Minsk, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said Monday, the next day after the presidential election in Belarus.
"Sanctions will definitely be one of the options to consider," Czaputowicz told a press conference.