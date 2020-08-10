Polish Foreign Minister Believes EU Most Likely to Discuss Sanctions on Belarus

The European Union is certain to consider sanctions against Minsk, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said Monday, the next day after the presidential election in Belarus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The European Union is certain to consider sanctions against Minsk, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said Monday, the next day after the presidential election in Belarus.

"Sanctions will definitely be one of the options to consider," Czaputowicz told a press conference.