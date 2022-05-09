UrduPoint.com

Polish Foreign Minister Calls Attack On Russian Ambassador To Poland 'Regrettable'

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Polish Foreign Minister Calls Attack on Russian Ambassador to Poland 'Regrettable'

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau called on Monday the attack on Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreev in Warsaw a "regrettable" incident.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev was doused with red paint while trying to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw.

"The event that took place today during the laying of the wreath at the graves of the Soviet soldiers by the Russian ambassador is an incident that should not have happened, an incident worthy of regret," Rau said, as quoted by Polish news agency PAP.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Warsaw Poland Event

Recent Stories

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social m ..

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social media

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

2 hours ago
 Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

2 hours ago
 IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbas ..

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two m ..

Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two matches

3 hours ago
 Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.