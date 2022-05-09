Polish Foreign Minister Calls Attack on Russian Ambassador to Poland 'Regrettable'

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau called on Monday the attack on Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreev in Warsaw a "regrettable" incident.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev was doused with red paint while trying to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw.

"The event that took place today during the laying of the wreath at the graves of the Soviet soldiers by the Russian ambassador is an incident that should not have happened, an incident worthy of regret," Rau said, as quoted by Polish news agency PAP.