Polish Foreign Minister Rau To Visit Moscow In Mid-February

Published January 15, 2022

Polish Foreign Minister Rau to Visit Moscow in Mid-February

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who is concurrently the Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow in mid-February, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said on Saturday

"In the middle of the next month - most likely on February 15 - the OSCE chairman will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Jasina said, as quoted by the Polish Press Agency.

He noted that a visit to Moscow is a normal procedure for the OSCE chairman, since Russia is one of the most important members of the organization.

