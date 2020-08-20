UrduPoint.com
Polish Foreign Minister Resigns Citing Need For New Top Diplomat

Thu 20th August 2020

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz on Thursday tendered his resignation from his post, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that Czaputowicz believes that "after the presidential election, it is the best time to change the head of Polish diplomacy."

"Jacek Czaputowicz tendered his resignation from the position of the foreign minister on Thursday," the statement read.

The resignation comes a day after the resignation of the country's health minister, Lukasz Szumowski. It is not immediately clear whether the two resignations are related.

The head of the prime minister's office, Michal Dworszyk, said on Twitter that the head of government, Mateusz Morawiecki, has accepted the resignation and thanked Czaputowicz for his work. Dworszyk said a replacement will be announced in the near future.

Among the last functions that Czaputowicz attended in his role was a meeting with Belarusian opposition figure Valery Tsepkalo, who is meeting with Polish leadership to discuss the developments in the Eastern European neighbor.

Szumowski's resignation the previous day came amid mounting speculations that the health minister had awarded preferential contracts worth large sums of money to procure COVID-19 personal protection equipment.

The presidential election took place in two rounds in June and July and saw incumbent Andrzej Duda narrowly win a second term.

Czaputowicz has been head of the diplomatic service since January 2018. His tenure has been largely defined by an increasing war of words with Russia over the interpretation of the historical events of World War II.

