Polish Foreign Minister Says 'Absolutely Necessary' To Continue OSCE Mission In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Polish Foreign Minister Says 'Absolutely Necessary' to Continue OSCE Mission in Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister and Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Zbigniew Rau said on Thursday that the Polish presidency of the organization is planning to extend the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Polish Foreign Minister and Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Zbigniew Rau said on Thursday that the Polish presidency of the organization is planning to extend the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine.

"If we are seriously thinking about comprehensive security that we're all supposed to share, this extension of the mandate of the mission is absolutely necessary, and this gives me hope that this will happen, and I can assure you that the Polish chairmanship will spare no efforts to bring the extension of the mission to a successful end," Rau said at a press conference after the OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which declared independence after what they deemed a coup in Kiev in February 2014. The OSCE deployed its monitoring mission to the country the same year at the request of Kiev and the consent of all 57 members.

