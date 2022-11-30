(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) China is becoming an adversary to NATO amid the crisis in Ukraine, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau told reporters on Wednesday.

"Conclusions are very simple - China, in many economic areas, is our competitor, but much in the security area points out that China is becoming, taking into consideration the war in Ukraine, more and more of an adversary to the North Atlantic Alliance," he said after a NATO meeting in Bucharest.

He noted that NATO had expected that China would influence Russia's policy in Ukraine, forcing Moscow to seek a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

He added that there were still some issues on which NATO should cooperate with China, irrespective of how close Moscow and Beijing had become amid the conflict in Ukraine. Non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, climate change and health monitoring are among these issues, Rau said.

The NATO foreign ministers' meeting is taking place in the Romanian capital from November 29-30.