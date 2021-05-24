Polish Foreign Minister Says Discussed Ryanair Incident With Belarus' Tikhanovskaya

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Monday that he had discussed the emergency landing of the Ryanair plane in Minsk and the subsequent detention of a journalist who was on board with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the latter's request

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Monday that he had discussed the emergency landing of the Ryanair plane in Minsk and the subsequent detention of a journalist who was on board with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the latter's request.

The Vilnius-bound plane was on its way out of the Belarusian airspace on Sunday when it was forced to divert to Minsk over a suspected bomb threat, which later turned out to be false. Among the passengers was Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist. He was detained during the stopover at the Minsk airport and may face up to 15 years in prison.

"I spoke with @Tsihanouskaya of Poland's determination to free Raman #Protasevich and condemning act of state terrorism committed by the Belarusian authorities.

I expressed solidarity with democratic Belarusians. The conversation was held at the request of Ms. Tsikhanouskaya," Rau tweeted.

The Ryanair incident has sparked a strong backlash among the international community, with Western countries calling for an international probe into the emergency landing and considering the closure of the Belarusian airspace, along with introducing new sanctions against Minsk.

The airline's CEO, Michael O'Leary, as well as Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, have already slammed the incident as a "state-sponsored hijacking."