Polish Foreign Minister Says Lukashenko Remarks On Poland Role In Belarus Protests Absurd

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 04:50 AM

Polish Foreign Minister Says Lukashenko Remarks on Poland Role in Belarus Protests Absurd

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau described the remarks of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about the leading role of Poland in the Belarusian protests as absurd ones.

On Wednesday, Lukashenko said that the protests in Belarus were being directed from Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania and the Czech Republic.

"These are absurd insinuations," Rau said on Wednesday, answering the question of a Sputnik correspondent on the sidelines of an economic forum held in the Polish city of Karpacz.

The Polish foreign minister described Lukashenko's arguments as insulting for the Belarusian society.

"There is nothing new here. It is difficult to pay much attention to that," Rau added.

Belarus is currently facing mass opposition protests that broke out following the presidential election on August 9 that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests.

