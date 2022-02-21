Polish Foreign Minister Says Russia To Breach Minsk Accords by Recognizing DPR, LPR

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Polish Foreign Minister and Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Zbigniew Rau said on Monday that Moscow possibly recognizing the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk and Donetsk (LPR, DPR) would be a violation of the Minsk agreements.

Earlier in the day, the leaders of the self-proclaimed republics, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize their independence. Following today's extraordinary meeting of the Russian Security Council, the president said he will make a decision on the issue today.

"All of us were watching the security council meeting in Moscow with great trepidation and concern.

Undoubtedly, all participants of the meeting pointed out that it is not unreasonable to ask the president to act in accordance with the norms of international law and Minsk agreements, which basically means not recognizing the Donetsk and Luhansk districts as subjects of international law," Rau told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign minister in Brussels.

The situation in the breakaway Donbas region has escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of Donbas citizens, first of all women, children and the elderly, to Russia began late last week.