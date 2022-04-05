Polish Foreign Minister Says UK Increased Number of Troops in Country to About 700

The United Kingdom has increased the number of its troops in Poland to approximately 700, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The United Kingdom has increased the number of its troops in Poland to approximately 700, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Tuesday.

"Apart from the UK soldiers who have been in Poland for a while as part of NATO's enhanced presence, in recent months we are hosting engineering troops who are helping us with protecting the border with Belarus, as well as marines and service teams for the Sky Sabre air defense system," Rau said after meeting with his British counterpart, Liz Truss, adding that "there are roughly 700 UK soldiers in our country right now.

"

NATO has been maintaining its Enhanced Forward Presence program to increase the number of troops in Eastern Europe in order to counter Russia. Under the program, the allied forces are stationed on the territory of the four eastern NATO members Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.