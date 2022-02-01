Polish Foreign Minister to Visit Donbas in Early February - Spokesman

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who is concurrently the Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will visit Donbas during his trip to Ukraine in early February, the ministry's spokesman Lukasz Jasina said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who is concurrently the Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will visit Donbas during his trip to Ukraine in early February, the ministry's spokesman Lukasz Jasina said on Tuesday.

"On the next Wednesday (February 9), Minister Rau will go to Ukraine, where he will visit Kiev and Donbas," Jasina told reporters.