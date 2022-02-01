UrduPoint.com

Polish Foreign Minister To Visit Donbas In Early February - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Polish Foreign Minister to Visit Donbas in Early February - Spokesman

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who is concurrently the Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will visit Donbas during his trip to Ukraine in early February, the ministry's spokesman Lukasz Jasina said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who is concurrently the Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will visit Donbas during his trip to Ukraine in early February, the ministry's spokesman Lukasz Jasina said on Tuesday.

"On the next Wednesday (February 9), Minister Rau will go to Ukraine, where he will visit Kiev and Donbas," Jasina told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Visit Kiev February

Recent Stories

Cabinet committee on Law & Order finalizes PSL sec ..

Cabinet committee on Law & Order finalizes PSL security

1 minute ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

1 minute ago
 Murder trial over Bangladesh factory collapse resu ..

Murder trial over Bangladesh factory collapse resumes after five years

1 minute ago
 Dist Admn expedites action against violations of C ..

Dist Admn expedites action against violations of COVID SOPs

1 minute ago
 Planning Ministry launches reports on Early Childh ..

Planning Ministry launches reports on Early Childhood Development

1 minute ago
 Admin conducts 1,936 raids to check prices of comm ..

Admin conducts 1,936 raids to check prices of commodities

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>