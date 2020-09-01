UrduPoint.com
Polish Foreign Ministry Challenges Russian Side To Take Quiz On WWII Events

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:47 PM

The Polish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday nominated Russia to take its quiz on World War II

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Polish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday nominated Russia to take its quiz on World War II.

Russia and Poland have been in an escalating war of words over the events of WWII. Warsaw accuses the Soviet Union of having unleashed the war, along with fascist Germany.

"How much do you know about #WorldWarII: its turning points, great battles, sung and unsung heroes and unknown facts? Test your knowledge with our #WW2 quiz and nominate others! We nominate @mfa_russia [the Russian Foreign Ministry]," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The quiz is available in three languages � Polish, Russian and English � on the Foreign Ministry's website. It includes 18 questions on the historical events of that time, including about the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact and the Yalta Conference.

Warsaw has also challenged the embassies of Estonia, Latvia, the United Kingdom and the United States to take the quiz.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier in the day that global leaders and politicians held a responsibility to prevent the terrible events of World War II from repeating. The president emphasized that there was nothing more tragic than war and that the heroic deeds of the people in WWII should never be forgotten.

The Soviet Union has lost over 27 million lives during the four years of war. The military casualties exceeded 8.7 million, which is more than half of the total allied death toll.

