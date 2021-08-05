UrduPoint.com

Polish Foreign Ministry Confirms Timanovskaya's Arrival In Warsaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya has landed in the Polish capital of Warsaw, Marcin Przydacz, the Polish deputy foreign minister, said on Wednesday.

"Kriscina Cimanouska [Kristina Timanovskaya] has safely landed in Warsaw. I want to thank all Polish consular&diplomatic staff involved, who flawlessly planned and secured her safe journey.

Poland continues to show its solidarity and support," Przydacz tweeted.

Timanovskaya was to compete in the women's 100 meter and 200 meter relays on Monday. She was called back from the Olympics after the Belarusian sports authorities entered her in the 4x400m relay without her consent. Belarus said it was concerned about her mental health, but Timanovskaya argued that the authorities tried to send her back to cover up their poor performance.

The athlete refused to return home and has been granted a Polish humanitarian visa.

