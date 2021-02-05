UrduPoint.com
Polish Foreign Ministry Promised To Expel Russian Diplomat - Russian Ambassador

The Polish Foreign Ministry announced its intention to expel a Russian diplomat in response to the expulsion of Polish diplomat by Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev told Sputnik

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The Polish Foreign Ministry announced its intention to expel a Russian diplomat in response to the expulsion of Polish diplomat by Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev told Sputnik.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously said that diplomats from Sweden, Poland and Germany, who had participated in the unauthorized rallies in Russia, were declared persona non grata and would leave the country in the near future.

The ambassador said that he had been summoned on Friday to the Polish Foreign Ministry, where Deputy Minister Marcin Przydacz talked to him about the declaration of several diplomats of EU countries, including Poland, personae non gratae.

"It was just about this. Deputy Minister Przydacz expressed disagreement and protest on this matter. Naturally, I repeated what, in fact, was told to the Polish embassy in Moscow regarding the reasons for this decision," Andreev said.

"It was said that, as usually happens in such situations ... if the Russian side does not reconsider its decision, then the Polish side may consider the issue of retaliatory measures," the ambassador added added.

During the conversation "it was added that this decision of the Polish side will be made in agreement with its partners in the European Union," he said.

