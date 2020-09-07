UrduPoint.com
Polish Foreign Ministry Refutes Warsaw-Berlin Phone Talks About Navalny 'Poisoning'

Mon 07th September 2020

Polish Foreign Ministry Refutes Warsaw-Berlin Phone Talks About Navalny 'Poisoning'

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Polish Foreign Ministry refuted on Monday, in a comment for Sputnik, claims about a Warsaw-Berlin phone conversation about the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny, currently undergoing treatment in Germany.

On Friday, Belarusian state-run media released an audio recording of the alleged phone talks.

"We refute Belarusian reports about the Warsaw-Berlin phone conversation, in which the two countries' authorities allegedly had to admit that Alexey Navalny was not in fact poisoned," the Polish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

More Stories From World

