Polish Foreign Ministry Refutes Warsaw-Berlin Phone Talks About Navalny 'Poisoning'

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Polish Foreign Ministry refuted on Monday, in a comment for Sputnik, claims about a Warsaw-Berlin phone conversation about the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny, currently undergoing treatment in Germany.

On Friday, Belarusian state-run media released an audio recording of the alleged phone talks.

"We refute Belarusian reports about the Warsaw-Berlin phone conversation, in which the two countries' authorities allegedly had to admit that Alexey Navalny was not in fact poisoned," the Polish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.