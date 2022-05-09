UrduPoint.com

Polish Foreign Ministry Says 'Realizes Seriousness Of Situation' With Attack On Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Polish Foreign Ministry Says 'Realizes Seriousness of Situation' With Attack on Ambassador

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The Polish foreign ministry "realizes the seriousness of the situation" with the attack on Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreev in Warsaw, a spokesman for the ministry, Lukasz Jasina, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev was doused with red paint while trying to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw.

"We are aware of the seriousness of the situation, we are monitoring it," Jasina told reporters.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Warsaw Poland

Recent Stories

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social m ..

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social media

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

1 hour ago
 Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

1 hour ago
 IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbas ..

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two m ..

Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two matches

2 hours ago
 Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.