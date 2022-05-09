Polish Foreign Ministry Says 'Realizes Seriousness of Situation' With Attack on Ambassador

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The Polish foreign ministry "realizes the seriousness of the situation" with the attack on Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreev in Warsaw, a spokesman for the ministry, Lukasz Jasina, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev was doused with red paint while trying to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw.

"We are aware of the seriousness of the situation, we are monitoring it," Jasina told reporters.